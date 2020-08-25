Jacqueline Lou Barber
Muncie - Jacqueline Lou Barber, born November 15, 1929, passed away on August 17, 2020, at age 90 in her home of Danville, Indiana.
Jacqueline was a long-time resident of Muncie. She moved to Danville in 2006. She was a nurse for 35 years at Ball Memorial Hospital, from where she retired to Punta Gorda, FL in 1989. She belonged to the Moose Lodge and the Lions Club. She lived a very adventures life. She traveled all over the world. She was a very amazing mother, daughter, friend, wife, and grandmother. She brought joy and light to all of those whose lives she entered.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father, Luther Martin; mother, Edith Martin; husband, George Barber; son, Brett Diefenbaugh; and daughter, Monica Burch.
Jacqueline was survived in life by her grandsons, Dane Diefenbaugh, Jason Diefenbaugh, Clay Botts, and Joshua Botts and granddaughter, Monika Green. She has 9 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and 1 great great grandson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Wake will be held at Jacqueline's house afterword. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
