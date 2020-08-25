1/1
Jacqueline Lou Barber
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Lou Barber

Muncie - Jacqueline Lou Barber, born November 15, 1929, passed away on August 17, 2020, at age 90 in her home of Danville, Indiana.

Jacqueline was a long-time resident of Muncie. She moved to Danville in 2006. She was a nurse for 35 years at Ball Memorial Hospital, from where she retired to Punta Gorda, FL in 1989. She belonged to the Moose Lodge and the Lions Club. She lived a very adventures life. She traveled all over the world. She was a very amazing mother, daughter, friend, wife, and grandmother. She brought joy and light to all of those whose lives she entered.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father, Luther Martin; mother, Edith Martin; husband, George Barber; son, Brett Diefenbaugh; and daughter, Monica Burch.

Jacqueline was survived in life by her grandsons, Dane Diefenbaugh, Jason Diefenbaugh, Clay Botts, and Joshua Botts and granddaughter, Monika Green. She has 9 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and 1 great great grandson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Wake will be held at Jacqueline's house afterword. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved