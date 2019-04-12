|
|
Jacqueline "Jacky" S. King, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 9, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Friday, September 20, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Earl and Lustine Upchurch.
Jacky and her husband were the owners of three package liquor stores.
She was an enthusiastic and devoted owner, who regularly worked seven days a week even into her eighties.
Jackie loved her family beyond measure, and her grandchildren brought her a great deal of happiness.
She gave willingly to so many people and she now sits in a very special seat. Jacky will be truly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Michael J. King; sons, Randy (Jamie) Johnson and Michael (Angela) King; brothers, Jim (Ruthann) Upchurch and David (Susie) Upchurch; sister, Barbara Kadinger; grandchildren, Jody (Dustin) Mayse, Randy (Mollie) Johnson, Griffin King, Tori King, and Alex King, and five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Jacky was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Joretta Johnson and Michelle Johnson; brother, Bobby Upchurch, and infant brother, Leonard Upchurch.
It was Jacky's wish that cremation take place and no services will be held.
Memorial contributions in Jacky's honor may be made to Muncie Firefighters Toys for Tots, 3727 South Madison Street Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 12, 2019