|
|
Jacqueline Sue Wilson Brewington
Mesa, AZ - Jacqueline Sue 'Jackie" Wilson Brewington passed from our arms June 6th, 2018 in Mesa Arizona, she was 88 years young. Jackie was born in Gaston, Indiana to Joseph E. Wilson and Virginia Dorton Reeve, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving companion of nine years, Jerry Nerland of Mesa Arizona. Her high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years, Wm. R Brewington Sr. preceded her in death in 1988.
Our Mom is deeply missed and leaves life long memories with her family in Anchorage and Muncie Indiana. Family and friends will always remember her generous smile, kind heart, cheerfulness and love of a good party. With her masterful style and grace, Jack could turn a shoebox into a guest room with the sweep of a paintbrush and a single piece of fabric. She will always be remembered as the consummate Hostess and her generosity of spirit will be deeply missed.
Jackie leaves a legacy in her family and descendants, including many Revolutionary Patriots, and a direct line descent of Governor Wm. Bradford of Plymouth Colony. She was a member of The Mayflower Society and Daughter's of the American Revolution. Jackie is survived by children; son Wm. Jr (Kim) of Anchorage, daughters Nancy Bearman (Ken) of Buckeye Arizona and Beth Brewington of Anchorage. Four grandchildren; Blaine Bearman of Lubbock Texas, Marisa Bearman of Buckeye Arizona and Aaron and Evan Schlosberg of Anchorage. She also leaves seven beautiful great-grand children.
A celebration of life will be held privately in Anchorage late summer and a celebration of her midwest roots, early autumn in Muncie, Indiana. Condolences, messages may be sent via email to Jackies' family at [email protected]
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019