Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Jacquelyn "Sue" Elliott


1933 - 2020
Jacquelyn "Sue" Elliott Obituary
Jacquelyn "Sue" Elliott

Muncie -

Jacquelyn "Sue" Elliott passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Sue was born on Saturday November 22, 1933 to Lois and Robert DeBord in Muncie. Sue graduated from Royerton High School in 1951 and earned a degree from Indiana Business College. She married Gorden Elliott on October 2, 1954 and remained married until his passing in 2011. Sue had worked for Prudential Insurance, was a member of two euchre clubs and volunteered at Ball Hospital for 20 years. She was a faithful member of Yorktown Methodist Church.

Surviving Sue is her daughter, Susan Elliott.

Her parents, husband Gordon Elliott; son Brian Elliott, and Brother Robert L. DeBord preceded her in passing.

Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street Muncie on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Kate Muhlbaier officiating. Friends may call from 9:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday. There will be a private family burial at Elm Ridge Cemetery.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
