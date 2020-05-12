|
Jacqulyn Sue Hutchison
Muncie - Jacqulyn Sue Hutchison, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Jacqulyn was born Monday, October 2, 1933, to John O. Trego Jr. and Mary (Hurry) Trego. A lifelong resident of Muncie, she graduated from Muncie Central High School. She married William Rolan Hutchison on May 11, 1952, and he passed away January 25, 2013. They shared sixty-one wonderful years together, and raised four children.
Jacqulyn was very active in the Muncie community. She worked as the secretary to the Mayor of Muncie. She was a member of the Democrat Womens' Association, a precinct committee person, worked at the Delaware County Courthouse in the Election office, and was a part of the Birthday Club. Jacqulyn loved gardening, going to the casino, picnics and travelling. She loved her children and grandchildren very much, and loved family reunions and getting together for holidays.
Survivors include: a son, William "Mike" Hutchison (wife, Margie) of Muncie; two daughters, Roanne Dunkelberg (husband, David) from Indianapolis, and Lisa Thornbro (husband, Fredrick) from Daleville; grandchildren, Kelly Kelley, Julie Meyer, Mikel Jarrett Hutchison, Summer Hutchison, Zachary Thornbro, and Amanda Tillinghast; great-grandchildren, Zackarie Bell (wife, Hannah), Korie Glaze-Romero (husband, Joston), Samara Kelley, Fern Gunter, Adelyn Hutchison, Odin Hutchison, Caleb Hutchison, Alexis Hutchison, Ja'Lea Hutchison, Chase Hutchison, and Trenton Tillinghast; and her beloved cat, Persia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents, John and Mary Trego; a son, Jon Hutchison; four sisters, Juanita Huxhold, Betty Dushane, Barbara Burns, and Bonnie Black; and a special friend, Shirley Writtenhouse.
Services will be held for Jacqulyn at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are limited in the chapel to no more than twenty-five people at a time in rotation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Hospital, 3091 E 98th St # 240, Indianapolis, IN 46280.
Published in The Star Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020