Jama J. (Norton) Beaty
Greenfield - Jama J. (Norton) Beaty, 84, passed away following a lengthy illness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hancock Regional Hospital.
She was born on February 1, 1935 in Muncie, the daughter of Henry and Thelma (Green) Norton. Jama graduated from Muncie Central High School. She married the love of her life, Donald G. Beaty on January 19, 1952 at Avondale United Methodist Church.
Jama worked at Wells Department Store, Zayre, Susie's Boutique, and House of Uniforms. She loved bowling, playing euchre, and cooking. She was a member of United Methodist Women at Madison Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her two children, Gloria Mathews (husband, Roy) and Duane Beaty (wife, Dawn); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Mathews, Tracy Green (husband, Paul), Matthew Beaty, Brooks Beaty, and Jamie Beaty Lamaster (husband, Darrick); seven great-grandchildren, Trace Lamaster, Jason Lamaster, Demetrius Bell (wife, Avia), Bryson Lamaster, Allison Beaty, Tyler Branch, and Selena Beaty; three great-great-grandchildren, Zahara Bell, Jacob Beaty and Graceyn Beaty; a brother, Thad Norton (wife, Doramae); and a cousin, Tom Clinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald G. Beaty, daughter, Rosemary Beaty, son, Tracy Beaty, and infant sister.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Friends may call at the mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019