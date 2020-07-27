James Aaron Short Sr
A very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. James Aaron Short Sr., born Wednesday, June 1, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, has left this earth. He was at his home in Muncie, Indiana, when he went to meet "the good Lord" in person on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:45 a.m.
Jimmy, as he was known in his younger days, lived a simple life of fun and hard work. When he wasn't helping his father work the farm in Middletown, or building something, you could find Jim playing basketball, hunting, joking around, working on or actually racing cars, coaching baseball, or at the skating rink.
In 1969, Jim met the love of his life, Brenda, and they married in 1970. This September would have marked fifty years of spending a beautiful life together.
Jim was gifted in many ways, and always working with his hands. His occupations always included building - working with Faulkners Construction, Wilcon, and General Motors for almost thirty years before his retirement as a master carpenter. He was the third of seven children. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Doyal and Mildred (Elam) Short; baby girl, Julia Kathleen Short; brothers, Donnie Short, Lyle "Pete" Short; and sister, Arlene Short Baer.
Jim is survived by his wife of fifty years, Brenda (Todd) Short; his boys, James A. (wife, Sandina) Short Jr. of Muncie, Indiana, Jeff (wife, Stella) Short of Hamilton, Ohio, and Jody Short of Muncie, Indiana; step-daughters, Debbie (husband, Mark) Kakaris of Middleton, Ohio, Sandy (husband, Eddie) Fields of Franklin, Ohio, and Tracey (husband, Bob) Barnes of Anderson, Indiana; his siblings, Carol (husband, Greg) Cummins of Dayton, Ohio, Sandy (husband, Danius) Hicks of Carlisle, Ohio, and Patty (husband, Michael) Lauricella of Dayton, Ohio; Jim leaves a legacy of seventeen grandchildren and more than thirty great-grandchildren; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In short, he was very wise, truthful, and loving. He was like a father to many. And as one grandson put it, "he was a pillar for us all that cannot be replaced. Grandpa was a sanctuary… He understood real love and showed it every second he could. This man will be very missed."
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Ted Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, masks are required at the funeral home. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six-foot social distancing.
Prayers are appreciated for Brenda, and the rest of the family, as the family navigates the days ahead and the future without him.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com