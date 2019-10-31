Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion
418 North Walnut St.
Muncie, IN
View Map
James Allan Dulaney Obituary
James Allan Dulaney (BIG DADDY) Born March 6, 1963 to Don and Diana (Neal) Dulaney in Minot North Dakota. Jim joined his parents, brother, and his sister in law peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 29th.

Jim played football, wrestled, and sang in the southernaires and graduated from Muncie South in 1981. He attended Franklin College and played football for a season before joining the United States Army. He served in the Army for eight years. Jim was best known as a local bartender. Jim is a member of the Muncie Joyriders he served as their Chief Lieutenant and loved his motorcycles and riding his entire life. Jim was also a member of the America Legion. Jim was self-taught and loved to play guitar and several other string instruments. Jim loved to sing and recently had started building guitars. Jim's life revolved around his grandchildren starting fifteen years ago when the first one arrived. Jim is survived by his wife Wanda Dulaney his children Jamie Gates husband Dallas Gates, Marissa Dulaney finance Alan Effler.

Kayla Goodspeed Mclaughlin and Donnie Dulaney, his significant other Kimberly Strattman. His brothers Ryan Dulaney, wife Anita, Troy Dulaney's wife Shelly, and his favorite sister Emily Thomas, her husband Todd. Jim has 11 grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly. Jim is survived by many friends he considered his family. It was Jims wish to be cremated and for a Celebration of Life to occur for friends and family. Jims Celebration is Saturday, November 2 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at the American Legion located at 418 North Walnut St. Muncie In. 47305. Immediately following the celebration Lead by his son Donnie and the Muncie Joyriders Jim will have his final ride. Anyone wishing to ride is welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at

www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
