James (Jim) Allen Duckworth, 88, left this world to be with his heavenly father on June 9, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Muncie. Jim was born on May 18, 1932 to Lee and Mary (Coulter) Duckworth.
Jim graduated in 1950 from Cowan High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy for four years. After his tour with the Navy, he farmed with his father-in-law, Ernest Rodeffer, in Blackford County for several years. He then worked as a computer programmer at Midwest Towel in Muncie until he found the career that he loved, insurance sales. He began selling insurance at Farm Bureau Insurance before starting up the Davis-Duckworth Insurance Agency in Muncie with his business partner, Walter Davis. Later, he worked for American Community Insurance in Indianapolis, IN and was the regional director in Phoenix, AZ for five years before retiring and returning home to Muncie. Jim was fortunate to have had two great loves in his life. He married Geneva Rodeffer in 1952 and they spent 26 happy years together until her untimely death in 1978. They had three children — sons Kevin Duckworth (Gaston) and Greg Duckworth (Eaton) and daughter Kim Olinger (Arvada, CO). In 1979, Jim married Carolyn Glaze and they shared 40 wonderful years together. Carolyn also had three children that she brought to the marriage — daughters Debbie Parks (Selma) and Lori Glaze-Smith (Muncie) and son Rick Glaze (Muncie). Jim happily welcomed them as his own. He felt blessed to have such a big, loving family.
Jim enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with family. He loved the Lord and was one of the founding members of Agape Ministry and most recently attended Mt. Olive Community Church, both of Muncie. He was a member for many years at Hickory Hills Golf Course.
Jim was very devoted to his family and cherished every minute of time he spent with them. He will be greatly missed by his wife Carolyn (Hargis) Duckworth; his six children — Kevin (Debbie) Duckworth, Greg (Nancy) Duckworth, Kim (Wayne) Olinger, Debbie (Johnny) Parks, Lori Glaze-Smith, Rick (Crystal) Glaze; his grandchildren — Brad (Roxanne) Duckworth, Travis (Susan) Duckworth, Betsy Duckworth, Jennifer (Mark) Torres, Winston (Emma) Olinger, Nathan Olinger, Grant Olinger, Dustin (Abby) Johnson, Jessica (Kenny) Lieberstein, Tyler (Elizabeth) Parks, Drew (Tosha) Smith, Matt Moore and Hunter (Stephanie) Glaze; 23 great-grandchildren; his sisters Allie Mae Huber and Janet Paholke; brother Dan (Rose) Duckworth; sisters-in-law Mekle (Larry) Clendenin and Janice (Don) Buchanan; brothers-in-law Larry (Patricia) Hargis and Don (Bea) Holmes; many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Geneva (Rodeffer) Duckworth, his parents Lee and Mary (Coulter) Duckworth, sisters Marilee Duckworth and Mabel Charlene Duckworth (infant); his fathers-and mothers-in-law — Ernest and Juanita Rodeffer and Omer and Bertie Hargis; his sisters-in-law Pat Holmes and Janet Bowman; his brothers-in-law Charles Huber, Gary Paholke and Gene Bowman. Visitation for the family will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Gardens of Memory with open visitation at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. and graveside services with military honors will be held immediately after the funeral. For the safety of the family, CDC guidelines will be adhered to with a limit of 100 people in the funeral home at any given time. Please social distance and wear masks.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, in lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice.
Jim graduated in 1950 from Cowan High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy for four years. After his tour with the Navy, he farmed with his father-in-law, Ernest Rodeffer, in Blackford County for several years. He then worked as a computer programmer at Midwest Towel in Muncie until he found the career that he loved, insurance sales. He began selling insurance at Farm Bureau Insurance before starting up the Davis-Duckworth Insurance Agency in Muncie with his business partner, Walter Davis. Later, he worked for American Community Insurance in Indianapolis, IN and was the regional director in Phoenix, AZ for five years before retiring and returning home to Muncie. Jim was fortunate to have had two great loves in his life. He married Geneva Rodeffer in 1952 and they spent 26 happy years together until her untimely death in 1978. They had three children — sons Kevin Duckworth (Gaston) and Greg Duckworth (Eaton) and daughter Kim Olinger (Arvada, CO). In 1979, Jim married Carolyn Glaze and they shared 40 wonderful years together. Carolyn also had three children that she brought to the marriage — daughters Debbie Parks (Selma) and Lori Glaze-Smith (Muncie) and son Rick Glaze (Muncie). Jim happily welcomed them as his own. He felt blessed to have such a big, loving family.
Jim enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with family. He loved the Lord and was one of the founding members of Agape Ministry and most recently attended Mt. Olive Community Church, both of Muncie. He was a member for many years at Hickory Hills Golf Course.
Jim was very devoted to his family and cherished every minute of time he spent with them. He will be greatly missed by his wife Carolyn (Hargis) Duckworth; his six children — Kevin (Debbie) Duckworth, Greg (Nancy) Duckworth, Kim (Wayne) Olinger, Debbie (Johnny) Parks, Lori Glaze-Smith, Rick (Crystal) Glaze; his grandchildren — Brad (Roxanne) Duckworth, Travis (Susan) Duckworth, Betsy Duckworth, Jennifer (Mark) Torres, Winston (Emma) Olinger, Nathan Olinger, Grant Olinger, Dustin (Abby) Johnson, Jessica (Kenny) Lieberstein, Tyler (Elizabeth) Parks, Drew (Tosha) Smith, Matt Moore and Hunter (Stephanie) Glaze; 23 great-grandchildren; his sisters Allie Mae Huber and Janet Paholke; brother Dan (Rose) Duckworth; sisters-in-law Mekle (Larry) Clendenin and Janice (Don) Buchanan; brothers-in-law Larry (Patricia) Hargis and Don (Bea) Holmes; many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Geneva (Rodeffer) Duckworth, his parents Lee and Mary (Coulter) Duckworth, sisters Marilee Duckworth and Mabel Charlene Duckworth (infant); his fathers-and mothers-in-law — Ernest and Juanita Rodeffer and Omer and Bertie Hargis; his sisters-in-law Pat Holmes and Janet Bowman; his brothers-in-law Charles Huber, Gary Paholke and Gene Bowman. Visitation for the family will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Gardens of Memory with open visitation at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. and graveside services with military honors will be held immediately after the funeral. For the safety of the family, CDC guidelines will be adhered to with a limit of 100 people in the funeral home at any given time. Please social distance and wear masks.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, in lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.