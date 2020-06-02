James Allen McCreery
James Allen McCreery

Brandon, MS - James Allen McCreery, 86, passed away peacefully at his residence, with book in hand in his easy chair.

Jim was born in Muncie, Indiana. He was a member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder of the church. Jim was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity, a former member the North Jackson Rotary Club and Jackson Sales and Marketing Executives. Mr. McCreery was a United States Navy veteran.

Jim retired in 1997 as President and COO of Klumb Company. He was a past President of the National Bark Producers Association, member of Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in the World and Leading Executives.

Survivors include his daughters, Lynn Shaw (Bobby) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Julie McCreery of Greensboro, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Brad Shaw, Luke Shaw and Dustin Stephenson; and one great grandchild, Brooks Stephenson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Margaret McCreery; his wife, Iona Carolyn McCreery; and his brother, Robert McCreery.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Elm Ridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
