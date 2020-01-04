|
James Allen Trammell
Muncie - James Allen Trammell, 50, of Muncie, passed away on January 3, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 3, 1969 in Muncie to the late Jimmie D. and Shirley A. (Williams) Trammell. James graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1988.
James' biggest accomplishment in life was just that…. a difficult, disabling, long journey, called life. As most take for granted a few blunders here and there, James met his journey head on. He fought the good fight, he fought for survival, and he conquered, and ultimately won. His family refers to him as being the strongest man they have ever come across. While in high school, James was a member of the ROTC. He was an absolute avid fan of the musical band Bon Jovi as well as the Colts. He loved his family and friends.
James was a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving sister, Julie (Dan) Lash; niece, Chelsea (Clint) Brown; nephew, Michael (Tristan) Ramey; great nephews: Gannon Brown and Nehemiah Ramey; aunt, Francis Shaw; aunt and uncle, John and Alice Williams; several cousins; and dear friends: Mickey Berg, Jerry Warner, Shawna Dills, and Ben Covey.
James was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Angela Trammell; grandparents; and beloved 4-legged pal, Jovi.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery the following day at 12 noon. And a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020