James Armstead Shaw
Muncie - James Armstead Shaw, 75, passed away on Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on January 30, 1944 in Muncie, the son of Herschel Armstead and Mildred G. (Lordier) Shaw. He attended St. Lawrence elementary/middle school and graduated from Muncie Central High School. On March 23, 1970, he married Diana Lynn Steele.
James worked in the transportation and trucking industry for over forty years. He got his start at Marhoefer and eventually worked with several other local businesses in the transportation industry. James worked as a self-employed businessman until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and was a beloved father.
He enjoyed carpentry and the renovation of old houses. James was passionate about politics and social justice. He was kind to anyone that he met and was always willing to help someone in need.
James was blessed with 49 ½ years of marriage and is survived by his wife, Diana Lynn; three children, Brian Armstead Shaw (wife, Sarah), Karen Shaw and James R. Shaw; eight grandchildren, Kelsi, Kaitlyn, Jonathan Armstead, Hannah, Andrew, Abigail, Preston and Triston; nine brothers and sisters, Sister Paulette (Marilyn Shaw), Janice Goodman (husband, Gary), M. Deloris Shaw, Paulette Anderson (husband, Jim), Joe Shaw, Mike Shaw (wife, Mary Rose) Tony Shaw, R.T. Shaw and E. Phillip Shaw (wife, Marla).
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jonathan M. Shaw in 2000; and three sisters, Eva, Nancy and Virginia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie, with Fr. David Hellmann presiding. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at or Cancer Services of East Central Indiana - Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 10, 2019