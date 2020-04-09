|
James B. (Benny) Dalton, age 73, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Benny was born in Muncie on September 5, 1946, the son of Charles William and Ella (Eggers) Dalton. He attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1964.
Benny started working at the young age of eight selling newspapers on the street corner and for several years had a nightly paper route with his siblings that included over 100 customers. He was always a hard worker and during high school took on many jobs while going to school. Upon graduation he worked at Chevrolet-Muncie and became a supervisor in 1969—a position he held until his retirement—and also owned and operated Court Jester in the Village. After retirement, he could be found back at the shop helping out during critical times. Benny also owned and operated Landmaster Landscaping and City Lights following his retirement until his illness in 2014.
He was a member of UAW #499, Sunrise Rotary Club and Business Networking International. Benny always enjoyed a cold beer, cuttin' a rug, a good joke, Elvis Presley, and spending time with family and friends. He was always a loyal servant of the Lord by helping his friends and neighbors anytime he could.
Benny is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Mary Kay (Hannon) Dalton; his three children by his first wife Judy (Mitchell) Doody, Jim Dalton, Kokomo; Julie Moore (husband John), Muncie; and John Dalton (wife Kelly), Fishers; his daughter by marriage, McKensie Monroe (fiancée Adam Sorrell), Muncie; seven grandchildren: Seth Moore, Zach Moore, Josh Moore, Sarah Moore, Madison Dalton, Emma Dalton and Ethan Monroe. He is also survived by three brothers and a sister: Dan Dalton, Muncie; Bill Dalton (wife Carolyn), Selma; Mike Dalton (wife Pam), Oregon; Marcia Ringhand (husband Darrell), Eden, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents and several family members and friends that he treasured dearly.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020