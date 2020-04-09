|
|
The family would like to thank Mindy RN, Dr. Allan and his wife Cindy, and Dr. Megan Zelasko all of Internist Associated; Dr. Hal Dixon, Neurology of Eastern Indiana; Dr. Jeremy Hunt, CIO; Dr. Jonathan Schmidt, IU Ball Memorial Otolaryngology; Dr. Yunjie Lin, Dr. Adesola Awolomo, Lauren NP, Stacy NP, Pharmacist Beth and all of the staff at IU Ball Memorial Hospital Cancer Center; and Heart to Heart Hospice. Your care and compassion were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to schoolmate and friend, Father Dave Hellmann, for the bedside chats and prayers.
My chains are gone, I've been set free
My God, my Savior has ransomed me.
Like a flood, His mercy rains
Unending love, Amazing Grace.
Out of respect for personal and public safety, private immediate family services and burial will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie IN 47305.
Online condolences can be given at http://www.elmridgefuneralhome.com. The family would appreciate a note or story about Benny that you would like to share.
Mary Kay had a special song she played for Benny, I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday. Life is precious. Cherish all of the special moments in your heart and find memories in even the simplest of things.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020