James B. Lake
Deerfield - James B. Lake, 94, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. He was born in Winchester, August 22,1925, to Bruce and Juanita (Green) Lake.
He was a 1943 graduate of Saratoga High School and Muncie Skilled Trades in 1950. In 1990 after 47 years of employment, he retired from Overmyer Mould Corporation as a patternmaker and supervisor of the pattern department. He enjoyed traveling especially to the Holy land, Egypt, Scotland and England. Jim was an active member of Deerfield United Methodist Church and Winchester Masonic Lodge #56 F. & A.M. Jim was a Past Master of the Lodge and was often called on by other Lodges to do degree work. Jim was a 32nd Degree member of Fort Wayne Valley Scottish Rite and York Rite, Order of Knights Templar. Jim spent many years participating in the Chess Club and Winchester Golf Club. He was a past member of Winchester First United Methodist Church where he held many positions and was lay member of the annual conference for at least ten years. When his boys were young, he helped with Cub Scouts, little league, United Methodist Youth Fellowship (UMYF), and Winchester Marching Show Band.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 71 years, Doris Arlene (Polei) Lake; three sons, Stephen (wife Linda) of Joliet, Ill., Mark (wife Deanna) of Winchester, and Reverend Philip (wife Deborah) of Frankfort; seven grandchildren, Nathanael Lake (wife Tyronda) of Killeen, Texas, Kacey Lake of Winchester, Nina (Katie) Lake of Muncie, Robert Lake of Frankfort, Jennifer Hyer (husband Jason) of Columbus, Kelly Salas (husband Joe) of Valparaiso, and Tenley Denton (husband Tracy) of Bringhurst; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Clyde, Samuel and Carl.
A celebration of life and Masonic Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7th, at Deerfield United Methodist Church with Rev. Philip Lake and Pastor Robert Brown officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Deerfield United Methodist Church or Shrine Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019