James "Jim" Boyd Bowers
Muncie - James "Jim" Boyd Bowers accepted his eternal retirement plan, which he undoubtedly earned, on July 30, 2019. Jim was born to Clyne and Iola (Rains) Bowers in Windsor, IN. Growing up he worked in his family's store, Bowers & Sons, and graduated from Stony Creek High School where he played basketball. Jim proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning from the war, he married his childhood sweetheart, Virginia Jane Ruble, and accepted a job at Borg Warner in Muncie, IN. He later went to work for F. Joseph Lamb Company and traveled all over the world. He retired at 90 years young from his own private business, with over 60 years in the manufacturing industry.
His intelligence, humor, work ethic, acceptance of everyone and refusal to judge or dismiss anyone, helped to ensure that he would be successful and an incredible provider and protector to his family. We will miss hearing his perspective on everything, his guidance, his unwavering support, unconditional love, Bowers' Burgers, Windsor-isms, and our Sunday Brunch buddy.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon K. Bowers, and his children Jama Bowers, Jill Parker, and Jeff (Jed) Bowers, and surrogate children Michael and Brian Thomas. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Derick (Lisa) Parker, and Devon (John) Alsup, and his three great-grandchildren, "Rosie," Mason, and Dax.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, and his son-in-law, Fred Parker.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, 10701 North State Road 3, Muncie, IN. Entombment will also be within the Mausoleum after full military rites are afforded to Jim. Memorial contributions may be made to The Wabash Center, www.wabashcenter.com . Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 2, 2019