Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
Muncie - James Elber Brown (which means in the Cherokee language "Feather in the Wind,"73, passed away Thursday evening, May 15, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on May 19,1945 at the Cherokee Indian Reservation in Armathwaite, Tennessee, the son of Ralph Willard and Edna (Crabtree) Brown.

James attended Silver Pine, Tinch town and Jamestown schools. Following high school Mr. Brown enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he received a bachelor's degree in Power and generation. He honorably served with the USS Pictor during the Vietnam War Era and the 151 Ranger Co. of the Indiana National Guard unit of Muncie. Later he became a machine operator for Westinghouse Corp. Mr. Brown was a member of the National Rifle Association, the Muncie rifle and pistol club and the union through Westinghouse. James enjoyed anything outdoors rather it was shooting, fishing, hunting, camping etc.

Survivors include two daughters, Curtisa Brown(Companion-Ricky), Muncie and Dawn Renee' Brown, Oneida, Tennessee ; 3 sons, James Jeffery Brown (wife- Vanetta), Jason Brown (wife-Mara), both of Muncie and Travis Brown, Oneida, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; one sister, Roydeena Sue Ellison (husband-Brent) ; 2 brothers, Sherman Jeffery Brown(wife- Micki), Muncie and Dennis Reed Madewell(companion- Shanna), Plainfield; mother of his children, Vora Faye Brown, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 children Jessica Elain Brown, Jama Renae Brown and Tavis Lee Brown and Taghalo Brown; 2 brothers, Bradley Brown and Keith Madewell; 1 sister, Madeline Avitia

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Cherokee Pipe Carrier Bill Satory officiating. Burial will follow in the veteran's section of the Beech Grove Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware County Honor Guard.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019
