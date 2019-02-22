|
|
James Bruce Turner
- - James Bruce Turner passed away at his home on January 28, 2019. He was 76 years old, graduated from Cowan High School, and served 21 years in the United States Air Force. He was proceeded in death by his parents Merle & Louetta Turner of Cowan, bother David, and sister Marylou. Surviving family includes sisters Margaret Lucas, Nancy Lillie, brother Richard Burk, son Christopher, daughters Brandie and Alyson. He had 7 grandchildren. A private service is planned by the family.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 22, 2019