James "Gary" Choate
Muncie - James "Gary" Choate, 79, went home to his Lord and Savior Sunday, November 29, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.
Gary was born July 29, 1941 at his parents home in Muncie, the son of Garfield and Malinda (Scroggins) Choate. He was the baby of the family having two older sisters June & Jackie. He spent his childhood living in Muncie, he enjoyed being able to help his family out on the farm and spending time with his sisters.
The three most important things in his life: Lord, Country, and Family. He carried that belief with him till his last breath.
He attended Harrison Elementary, Franklin Middle School and Central High School. While attending Central he decided that our country needed him more, so he quit school to join the United States Navy. Gary was a Machine Repairman, 2nd Class in the Navy and loved being able to travel the world as he served his country. When his enlistment ended, he chose to be in the Navy Reserve awaiting his Honorable discharge. While serving in the Navy he was awarded the medal of Good Conduct. Years later, he felt the calling again to serve his country he so loved so he joined the Army National Guard as a Platoon Sergeant.
After his Navy days were over, he went to work for Westinghouse in 1963 as a General Labor working his way to Machine Repair, then when Westinghouse was bought by ABB he worked as a Tester and retired in 1999 as an Industrial Electrician. After his retirement in 1999, he was contracted by ABB as a Field Service Tester, traveling to sights all over the United States, retiring in 2003.
In 1987 he married his wife Rachel, they were blessed with many happy years together. They loved to travel, spend time with family and worship the Lord.
Gary was an avid billiards player a hobby he acquired to do with his son. He loved playing out of Breakers then Big Shots Pub, along the way made some really great friends. His son and him competed in many tournaments and leagues wining many awards. In his younger days he competed in archery competitions. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Choate was a longstanding member of Full Gospel Temple. Attending services for many years alongside his wife until their health prevented them from attending in person.
He is survived by his son, Jim Choate (wife, Cheryl Dow-Choate); grandchildren, Kaigan Scott Choate and Ian James Choate; a sister, Jackie Vorhees; brother-in-law, Don Osterman; step-daughter, Kamala West; step-grandchildren, Enon Brown and Sterling Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Malinda Choate; his wife of 33 years Rachel Choate; a sister, June Osterman; and a nephew, Mark Osterman.
Private Funeral Services will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Big Shots Pub.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.