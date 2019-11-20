Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle Church
3120 S. Walnut Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle Church
3120 S. Walnut Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Conatser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimmy" Conatser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jimmy" Conatser Obituary
James "Jimmy" Conatser

Muncie - : James "Jimmy" Conatser, 78, passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Jimmy was born in Jamestown Tennessee on January 25, 1942 to Treva Conatser. He married his true love Rose M. King on August 11, 1962 and they raised four children together. Jimmy was an employee of Duffy Tool and Stamping retiring after 25 years of service. He attended Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle Church and was fond of referring to himself as the Mayor of Hyde Park.

Surviving him are his wife of 57 years Rose, sons; Jeff Conatser, Bradley Conatser, grandchildren; Amber, Kyra, Tiffany, James, Casey, Lexi, great-grandchild; Ava, sisters: Brenda Hammond, Dorothy Overby and brothers; Randy Hammond, Rocky Hammond.

James' mother, two daughters; Virgina Conatser, Joy Marie Greer, adopted father; Claud Conatser, brothers Rick and Fred Hammond preceded him in passing.

Funeral services are to be at Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 3120 S. Walnut Street Muncie. Indiana 47302, on Monday November 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Bishop Michael Perdue officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory cemetery north of Muncie. Friends may call at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service Monday.

The family will receive on line condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -