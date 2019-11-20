|
|
James "Jimmy" Conatser
Muncie - : James "Jimmy" Conatser, 78, passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Jimmy was born in Jamestown Tennessee on January 25, 1942 to Treva Conatser. He married his true love Rose M. King on August 11, 1962 and they raised four children together. Jimmy was an employee of Duffy Tool and Stamping retiring after 25 years of service. He attended Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle Church and was fond of referring to himself as the Mayor of Hyde Park.
Surviving him are his wife of 57 years Rose, sons; Jeff Conatser, Bradley Conatser, grandchildren; Amber, Kyra, Tiffany, James, Casey, Lexi, great-grandchild; Ava, sisters: Brenda Hammond, Dorothy Overby and brothers; Randy Hammond, Rocky Hammond.
James' mother, two daughters; Virgina Conatser, Joy Marie Greer, adopted father; Claud Conatser, brothers Rick and Fred Hammond preceded him in passing.
Funeral services are to be at Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 3120 S. Walnut Street Muncie. Indiana 47302, on Monday November 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Bishop Michael Perdue officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory cemetery north of Muncie. Friends may call at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service Monday.
The family will receive on line condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019