|
|
James "Jim" Curts
Muncie - James "Jim" Curts, 73, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Jim was born on April 21, 1945 to Everett and Margaret (Emerick) Curts in Muncie Indiana.
Jim was best known as "Uncle Jim", he retired from General Motors after 30 years of service and was proud to be a farmer. He collected antique tractors. He was White River Valley Antique Tractor Associations' founding member, Frankton Antique Tractor Clubs' longest and oldest member, He was a lifelong member of NRA and pulled Farmall tractors and showed his pride and joy Farmall Super MTA.
Jim is survived by his brother Sam Curts (Joni), an honorary brother Dale Matthews, an Aunt Virginia Emerick and family, 3 cousins; Kenny Stuart, Jane Niccum and Rita Sanders, 3 nephews; Chuck, Josh (Mandi) and Sam Jr. (Shanna) Curts, a niece, Kira Aul and several other nieces' nephews and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A funeral service for Jim will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 P.M with Pastor Kent Stookey officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. and then an hour before the service on Thursday. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or any cancer research foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 19, 2019