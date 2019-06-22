|
James "Jimmy" D. Bolding, Sr.
Muncie - James "Jimmy" D. Bolding, Sr., 76, of Muncie, joined his son, James, Jr. "Jamie", his parents, James "Jim" and Fern, in heaven on June 18, 2019. Jimmy was born in Bedford, IN, the only child of Jim and Fern (Williams) Bolding.
Jimmy and his mother throughout the years would often enjoy attending many small country-side churches where they would worship. Jimmy was a kind-hearted spirit with a heart of gold who was very giving, with one of the biggest hearts you would ever meet. If he seen others struggling, he would offer them assistance. Jimmy was known to have raced a few cars in his days as well as body-build. He supported the Democratic Precinct throughout his lifetime, was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Delaware County Rooster Booster, and the Chanticleer Club Incorporated. Jimmy worked for ABB as a machine operator for 22+ years, before retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Local UAW. He enjoyed being with and around people, as he would often join a group of gentlemen at McDonald's for a cup of coffee.
Jimmy was a loving father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Kelli (Scott) Hilfiker and Sue Raines; daughter-in-law, Sherry Bolding; grandchildren: Tyler Barton, Kailyn Burelison, Lindsey Bolding (Craig Ambrosetti), Brooks Burelison, and Cheyenne Raines; and great-grandchildren: Kaiden Barton and Kinleigh Barton.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, James "Jamie" D. Bolding, Jr.; his parents James "Jim" and Fern; and son-in-law, Thomas Raines.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 22, 2019