Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. "J.d." Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. "J.d." Johnson Obituary
James D. "J.D." Johnson

Muncie - James D. "J.D." Johnson, 86, passed away on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at Signature Health Care.

He was born on January 7, 1934 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, the son of Clarence R. and Berchie A. (Kidwell) Johnson and graduated from Orangeburg High School in Kentucky in 1952. On August 2, 1953 in Orangeburg, Kentucky at the 1st Christian Church, he married Reva A. Condon.

J.D. worked as a machinist and supervisor at Maxon Corporation for 40 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a board member of Switzerland County Senior Citizen Center; charter member of the YMCA in Vevay; member of Kiwanis in Vevay, attended Concord Community Church in Patriot, IN and member of Pleasant Hill United Brethren Church.

He enjoyed boating and camping on the Ohio River.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Reva A. Johnson of Muncie; three sons, Ray A. Johnson (wife, Patricia) of Muncie, Larry D. Johnson (wife, Rhonda) of Anderson and Glenn D. Johnson (wife, Lisa) of Yorktown; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry W. Johnson (wife, Judy) of Rectorville, KY and Scotty R. Johnson (wife, Brenda) of Mayslick, KY; one sister, Jackie M. Carpenter of Dover, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Bobby J. Carpenter.

Services will be private and burial will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Buck Creek Pike.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Concord Community Church, 196 Concord Road, Patriot, IN 47038 or Pleasant Hill United Brethren Church, 11531 US-35, Muncie, IN 47302.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now