James D. "J.D." Johnson
Muncie - James D. "J.D." Johnson, 86, passed away on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at Signature Health Care.
He was born on January 7, 1934 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, the son of Clarence R. and Berchie A. (Kidwell) Johnson and graduated from Orangeburg High School in Kentucky in 1952. On August 2, 1953 in Orangeburg, Kentucky at the 1st Christian Church, he married Reva A. Condon.
J.D. worked as a machinist and supervisor at Maxon Corporation for 40 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a board member of Switzerland County Senior Citizen Center; charter member of the YMCA in Vevay; member of Kiwanis in Vevay, attended Concord Community Church in Patriot, IN and member of Pleasant Hill United Brethren Church.
He enjoyed boating and camping on the Ohio River.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Reva A. Johnson of Muncie; three sons, Ray A. Johnson (wife, Patricia) of Muncie, Larry D. Johnson (wife, Rhonda) of Anderson and Glenn D. Johnson (wife, Lisa) of Yorktown; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry W. Johnson (wife, Judy) of Rectorville, KY and Scotty R. Johnson (wife, Brenda) of Mayslick, KY; one sister, Jackie M. Carpenter of Dover, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Bobby J. Carpenter.
Services will be private and burial will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Buck Creek Pike.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Concord Community Church, 196 Concord Road, Patriot, IN 47038 or Pleasant Hill United Brethren Church, 11531 US-35, Muncie, IN 47302.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
