James D. Shelton Sr.
Muncie -
James D. Shelton Sr. passed away on Friday August 21, 2020 at Northview Health and Living Center in Anderson Indiana. James was born in Manchester Tennessee the son of Birdie H. and Willie F. Shelton on Tuesday March 30, 1937. He served in the United States Army and then having several full-time jobs before settling at the United States Post Office where he retired after 32 years. He enjoyed family and anything "Racing", Indy or NASCAR, fishing and being at Menards.
Surviving James are his wife of 63 years Judy Shelton; sons James D. (Kathy) Shelton Jr., Joseph R. (Sara) Shelton; grandchildren, Shaira, Shayna, Michael, Austin, Bailey, Cole and Chase; brother Clyde R. Shelton and sister Betty L. Hankel.
His parents, son, John P. Shelton; and sisters Alberta Kriete and Juanita Reid preceded James in passing.
The family would like to thank the staff at Northview Health and Living Center for the quality of care they gave to James.
Funeral services will take place at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams Street at 1:00 pm Thursday August 27, 2020 with burial at Cherry Cemetery, Woodbury Tennessee on Friday at 5:00 pm.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
