James D. "Jim" Shroyer
Delaware County - James D. "Jim" Shroyer, age 91 of rural Eaton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday September 26, 2020 following a brief stay at Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Delaware County on June 19, 1929 he graduated from Selma High School in 1947 and was a U.S. Army veteran. Jim was a lifelong farmer in Delaware County and a past board member of Delaware County Farm Bureau. He operated a grain & livestock farm with his sons - a legacy that will live on through his sons and several grandsons.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Phyllis A. (Shafer) Shroyer, and their adult children: Joe Shroyer (wife: Theresa), Muncie, Jon Shroyer, Albany, and Jerry Shroyer (wife: Betsy), Albany; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth & Margaret (Shockley) Shroyer, and a brother: Lloyd "Jake" Shroyer.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Union Cemetery, DeSoto. Burial will follow.
Memorials may be sent to the not-for-profit charity of the donor's choice
