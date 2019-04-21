|
James David Klem
Daytona Beach, FL. - James David Klem, a.k.a. Gino Bellino passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida. Jim was born in Union City August 20, 1936 and graduated in 1954 from Union City East Side High School. He attended college in Wilmington, Ohio, later completing a degree in psychology from Daytona State College. He was best know for his love of music and family. His music abilities started at a young age with the saxophone and continued throughout his life. Gino's show group-Gino Bellino and the Real Thing was an institution in the 70s and 80s in the Daytona Beach area and around the country. He was an avid reader, golfer, and story teller, with friends wherever he went. He was proceeded in death by parents John and Parepa Klem, siblings Harry, Jack, Richard O'dell and John, Mary, Bernard, Paul Klem, in-laws Mel and Hazel Rana, brother in-law Kenny Rana. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Malia Klem; daughters Jeanine Klem-Thomas (Phil) of Orlando, Fl., Tolli Klem-Macalik (Frank) of Arlington, Tx., Jamie Klem-Wendell (Glenn), Fort Worth, Tx., grandchildren Malia, Kyle, Josh, Leigh, Ashley, Chris, a Brother Errol Klem (Patricia) of Winchester. A celebration of life will be held at Mario's Restaurant in Ormond Beach, Fl., Saturday May 18 from 1pm-3pm. Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019