James Dee Hughes
Muncie - James Dee Hughes, 60, of Muncie, Indiana, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
He was born on Saturday, November 21, 1959, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Thomas and Sharon Kay (Swartz) Hughes. James graduated from Wapahani High School in 1978, where he played trumpet in the marching band and played baseball. He married his high school sweetheart, Kristi Connors, on June 28, 1980. James retired from General Motors in 2008, following thirty years of dedicated employment. He enjoyed golf, fishing, baseball, shooting, gardening, traveling, history, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kristi Hughes, Muncie, Indiana; two children, Wheston (wife, Ashley) Hughes, Savannah, Georgia, and Whitney Hughes, Muncie, Indiana; two grandchildren, Emily and Wyatt Hughes; three sisters-in-law, Melinda Duncan, Carrie Fender, and Susan Connors; several nieces, nephews, cousin, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Kenny Hughes.
Services to honor James will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020