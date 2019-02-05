|
James Dotson
Parker City, IN - James Edward Dotson, 79, of Parker City, IN passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. He was born January 29, 1940 in Muncie, IN the son of Edward and Mabel (Rigdon) Dotson. He was a 1958 graduate of Parker High School of Parker, IN.
James retired, had worked in Sales with Bearing Headquarters and was a professional bus driver with Econoway Motorcoach and Overland Tours. He especially enjoyed the travel while driving the bus.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Joey Dotson of Parker City, IN; a brother, Jay Nottingham (wife, Jody) of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two sisters-in-law, Joy Bartlett and Jan Barnard; two grandchildren, Jonathan O'Rick and Jacinda Anderson; and nephews, Jim, Chuck and Bill Nottingham, Trever and Travis Powers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheralyn Dee (Chalfant) Dotson.
A service to celebrate James's life will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneral.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 5, 2019