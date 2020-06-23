James Dyke
Muncie - James D. "Jim" Dyke, 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Signature Healthcare.
He was born in Muncie on December 10, 1953, the son of Charles K. and June (Linville) Dyke and graduated from Delta High School in 1972 and later attended Ivy Tech.
He was a Journeyman Electrician with IBEW #855 retiring in 2019. Jim was a huge Beatles fan and loved collecting Beatles memorabilia and records. He was known for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.
Survivors include his two sons, Joshua Dyke (wife, Kristen) and Cody Dyke (wife, Daisha); three grandchildren, Jaxon, Colton and Charlotte; his sister, Jane Adams (husband, Gary); his mother; two nephews, Todd Adams and Scott Adams.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Terri Renee Dyke in 2004; and his father.
Services will be 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will take place privately on Friday June 26, 2020 at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.