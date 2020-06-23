James Dyke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Dyke

Muncie - James D. "Jim" Dyke, 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Signature Healthcare.

He was born in Muncie on December 10, 1953, the son of Charles K. and June (Linville) Dyke and graduated from Delta High School in 1972 and later attended Ivy Tech.

He was a Journeyman Electrician with IBEW #855 retiring in 2019. Jim was a huge Beatles fan and loved collecting Beatles memorabilia and records. He was known for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.

Survivors include his two sons, Joshua Dyke (wife, Kristen) and Cody Dyke (wife, Daisha); three grandchildren, Jaxon, Colton and Charlotte; his sister, Jane Adams (husband, Gary); his mother; two nephews, Todd Adams and Scott Adams.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Terri Renee Dyke in 2004; and his father.

Services will be 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will take place privately on Friday June 26, 2020 at Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved