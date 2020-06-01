James E. Hendee
Muncie - James E. "Pete" Hendee, 82, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born Monday, September 6, 1937, to James H. Hendee and Virginia (Wiggerly) Hendee. He married Linda Huxhold, the love of his life, on August 25, 1956, and she survives. Pete and Linda raised two children, Kevin and Sheri.
Pete graduated from Royerton High School in 1955. He worked for Westinghouse for twenty-five years before it became known as A.B.B., and then worked for an additional ten years before retiring. After retirement, he worked for Wal-Mart South in Muncie for ten years in the sporting goods department.
Pete was a member of Muncie Bass Masters from 1978-2002. He was a member of the Union Local 917 from 1955 until he retired in 1998. He was also a Moose Lodge member for many years. Pete and Linda were members of the White River Ramblers Walking Club for eight to ten years. They went to walking events in all fifty states.
Pete took a fishing trip with his grandson, Ryan, every year during spring break. His passion was fishing, and he always had a fishing story to tell to family and friends. He loved wood working, drinking beer, NASCAR, flea markets, and lighthouses. Pete and Linda traveled to see many of those lighthouses.
Pete is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Linda; son, Kevin Hendee; daughter, Sheri Ward (husband, John); grandchildren, Ryan Law (fiancé, Brittany), Jonathon Ward (wife, Katie), and Daniel Ward (wife, Crystal); seven great-grandchildren; a special aunt, Patty Wiggerly; and several nieces and nephews.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum South Chapel, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Entombment will follow immediately afterwards.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.