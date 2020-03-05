Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Services
New Castle, IN
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Services
New Castle, IN
James E. "Jim" Miller


1932 - 2020
James E. "Jim" Miller Obituary
James E. "Jim" Miller

New Castle - James E. "Jim" Miller, 87, of New Castle and formerly of Albany, Indiana passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020. He was born November 14, 1932 in Henry County to the late Clessie and Edna (Stohler) Miller.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean era. He was a member of the New Lisbon Christian Church. He worked his entire life as a broadcast engineer retiring as the Chief Engineer at WIPB-49 at Ball State University. He enjoyed golf, other sports, nature and working on various vehicles. Jim was a 1950 graduate of New Lisbon High School.

Jim married Lola (McKee) June 16, 1951 and they were husband and wife for 66 years until her passing November 25, 2017.

He is survived by children Ed (friend Becky) Miller, Sharon (Dewey) Hillman, Barbara (Dennis) Smith, Dennis (Gina) Miller, Debbie (Tim) Hamilton, 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Lola, he is proceeded in death by an infant child: grandson Jason Miller; four brothers, Harold Manifold, Wilbur Manifold, Carrol Miller, Chester Miller and four sisters; Wilma Miller, Ruth White, Thelma Chew and Ramona McAllister.

Services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Services in New Castle. Burial will follow at Brick Cemetery near Hagerstown. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday March 9 at the funeral home. You may express condolences or share a memory of Jim at www.hinsey-brown.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
