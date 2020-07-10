James E. Savage
Mt. Summit - James E. Savage, 76, of Mt. Summit passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born December 21, 1943 in Albany, Kentucky, a son of the late James H. and Nellie Eva (Smith) Savage.
He retired from ABB Corporation (formerly Westinghouse) in Muncie in 2018 after 55 years of service. He was a Volunteer Fireman for Mt. Summit for many years. Jim was a Little League & Girls Basketball Coach. He loved golfing, motorcycles and spending time in Florida. He had a passion for Corvettes and visited the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky annually.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn (Riddle) Savage; son, Brian (Sheila) Savage of Greenfield; daughter, Lisa June Savage (Ben Locke) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; two granddaughters, Madison Nicole Savage & Vivian Eisley Locke; siblings, Charlie (Debbie) Savage of Whitehouse, Tennessee, Robert (Connie) Savage of New Castle, Linda Nicholas of Mooreland and George (Pat) Savage of Mt. Summit; and several nieces & nephews..
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Judy Savage; granddaughter, Ashlyn Reese Savage; sister, Norma Savage and brother, Donnie Savage.
Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Ben French officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Summit Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The family requests that all visitors wear a face covering. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. You may express condolences or share a memory of Jim at www.hinsey-brown.com
.