James Edward Brower, Sr.
Dayton - James Edward Brower, Sr., age 85 of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at V.A. Medical Center, Dayton. He was born May 10, 1933 in Redkey, IN to the late William and Iva (Oakley) Brower.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his, daughter, Judy Brower; son, Jimmy Edward Brower, Jr. and nine siblings.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Lee (Vorhees); sons, William Wynn (Kaylynn) Brower, Steven (Mary Ann) Cart and Kenny Brower; daughter, Donna Cart; siblings, Donald Brower and Helen Ruth Gifford; grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Jim was a graduate of Muncie Central High School in Indiana. He continue his education at Ball State University in IN before enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jim was a retired veteran of the Air Force, honorably serving our country for over 20 years as a Tech Sergeant and participating in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Following his service career, Jim was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for 26 years before retirement. He was a long-time faithful member of Way of The Cross Church in Riverside and American Legion. Jim enjoyed spending time with and caring for his large family. He will always be remembered as loving Christian father.
Family will receive guests from 11:00 am -12:00 Noon Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Way of the Cross Church, Way of the Cross Church at 612 Beatrice Dr., Riverside, OH 45404. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 noon also at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors on Monday, March 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Way of the Cross Church at 612 Beatrice Dr., Riverside, OH 45404.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 14, 2019