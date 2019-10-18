|
James Edward Hatcher
Muncie - James Edward Hatcher, 81, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with his wife by his side.
He was born on August 11, 1938 in Kermit, West Virginia, the son of Edward and Eva (Copley) Hatcher. James served his country honorably in the US Air Force from 1954-1963. On June 29, 1963 in North Quincy, Massachusetts, he married Priscilla J. Viator.
He worked for IN Bell- AT&T. He was a member of the Muncie Elks #245 where he served different offices including Exalted Ruler and Secretary. James enjoyed fishing, golfing, reading and his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Priscilla J. Hatcher of Muncie; 2 daughters: Kathy Latham and Susan Johnson; 6 grandchildren: Shanice Hatcher, Ricky Johnson, Robert Hawthorne, Anthony Jackson, Jackson Thornburg, Zachariah Latham; 1 great-grandchild: Shawn Johnson; 7 brothers; and 2 sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Edward and Eva Hatcher and daughter, Sandra Thornburg.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Full military honors will follow services provided by the United States Air Force and the Veterans of Delaware County. Cremation will take place following services and burial will be held at later date in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The Muncie Elks Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019