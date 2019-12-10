|
James F. Gramman
Muncie - James F. Gramman, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 20, 1930 in Fowler, IN, the son of Mike and Clara (Fledderman) Gramman. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School in Fowler and graduated from Fowler High School in 1948. Jim served his country honorably in the US Army for 2 years during the Korean War, served 18 months at Camp Roeder in Salsburg, Austria and was discharged as a Sergeant. On October 28, 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fowler, he married Wilma Jean Estes.
Jim was employed at Meadow Gold Dairy for 38 years. He started as a wholesale route man in Fowler and retired as General Manager in Gadsden, Alabama. Jim also held management positions in Danville and Decatur, IL and Muncie. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and the Yorktown Kiwanis Club, where he was a Charter Member and served as president.
After retirement, Jim and Wilma traveled throughout the United States and Canada. He also refinished furniture as a hobby. Jim was a longtime fan of the Chicago Bears, White Sox and Purdue Football and Basketball.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Wilma Gramman of Muncie; two daughters, Denise Oxley (husband, Mike) of Muncie and Linda Mooney (husband, Patrick) of South Bend; one son, Brent Gramman (wife, Cindy) of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Kara Harris (husband, Jordan), Kelli Oxley (fiancé, Kory Fischer), Cassie Mooney, Brian and Grant Gramman; two great-grandchildren, Jamison and Maisie Harris; four sisters, Evelyn Strasburger of Lafayette, Alice Robinson of Oxford, Lillian Bennett of Fowler and Anita Schmensky (husband, Jim) of Channahon, IL; and one brother, David Gramman (wife, Mary Lou) of Darlington, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Brenda Jo Gramman; four brothers and three sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, with Fr. Richard Weisenberger and Fr. Andrew Dudzinski presiding.
Family and friends may call at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 W. Jackson Street, Muncie from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019