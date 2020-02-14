|
|
James F. Ritchie
Nashville, TN - James F. Ritchie, age 83, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. He is survived by his son, Jon Ritchie, daughter-in-law, Lorrie Ritchie, grandchildren, John Michael Ritchie (19) and Megan Ritchie (17), and sisters Joyce (Jim) Ray, Norma (Gerald) Davis, Terri Maier, and brother Ron (Susie) Ritchie. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael James Ritchie and sisters, Margie Swathwood and Jackie Sherrill.
James was born on July 17, 1936, in Muncie, Indiana. He attended Burris Elementary School, McKinley Middle School, and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1954.
He worked professionally for decades as a tool designer at Ball Corporation and General Motors/Chevrolet Muncie and, in 1982, moved to Columbia, South Carolina, employed by United Technologies. He later moved to Southern California to work for Northrop Grumman as a tool designer in their Defense and Aerospace Division. James retired from Northrop in 1995, living in the Redondo Beach, California area for another 10 years before moving to the Mountains at Walker Lake, Nevada. In 2015, he moved to Middle Tennessee to be closer to his family. He loved his family, fishing, and the great outdoors!
James gave his life to Jesus Christ in 2009. We're thankful He is with his Lord and Savior in Heaven and reunited with his son, Mike.
At his request, James will be cremated with a private family service at his home on the Buffalo River in Lewis County, Tennessee. Thank you for your prayers for his family.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020