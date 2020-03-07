|
|
James Fisher
Muncie - Muncie: Jim "Jimmy" Fisher 51, passed away Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born on July 2, 1968 in Muncie the son of John and Rosemary (Barrett) Fisher, Sr.
James graduated from West-del High School in 1987 and later graduated from Ivy Tech. Mr. Fisher had worked as a Security Guard for Majestic Security Co. for many years prior to his disability. He enjoyed computer technology of all kinds and traveling to the Florida Keys.
Survivors include his mother, Rose Mary Fisher, Muncie; his sister, Cindy Annette Butler (James), Florida Keys; his brother, John Fisher, Muncie; one niece Brook Buesching (Logan), Indianapolis; a whole host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his father.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Parson Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020