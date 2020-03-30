|
James G. "Jim" Coppock
Roanoke - James G. "Jim" Coppock, age 88, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8:55 pm at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Ball State University in 1953 and master's degree in 1965. He was a business education teacher in Jay, Blackford, Grant and Allen Counties, and area vocational director. He was a member of Roanoke Lions Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Jim was born August 18, 1931, in Delaware County, IN, the son of Garland and Vera (Wolfe) Coppock. On March 19. 1983 he married his beloved wife of 37 years Janice Houston in Fort Wayne. She survives in Roanoke. Also surviving are a daughter Linda (Ned) Brause of Holland, Michigan, 3 step daughters Dorian (Rick) Maples of Fort Wayne, Valerie (Jon) Brelje of Fort Wayne, and Louisea (Mike) Baker of Roanoke, a step-son Toby (Kathy) Driver of Honolulu, Hawaii, 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Rhonda Cearbaugh.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the Lions Eye Fund, c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel, 240 Crestwood Dr., Roanoke, IN 46783.
Online condolences to dealricefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020