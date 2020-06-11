James G. (Jerry) Douglas
James G. (Jerry) Douglas, 86, passed away peacefully April 29, 2020 at his residence in Flowery Branch, Georgia surrounded by his three children.
A son of Muncie, Indiana, where he lived for over 83 years, Jerry was born January 29, 1934. He was the youngest of six children and attended St Lawrence Elem, McKinley Jr High, graduating Muncie Central High School in 1952.
Jerry was a member of the 1951 state champion basketball team at Muncie Central, where he also played football and ran track. He grew up playing baseball and later fast-pitch softball. He retired a Muncie City Fireman, worked many years at Magic City Beverage and was co-owner of Ideal Package Store on S. Macedonia Ave. He is an Army veteran, member of Muncie Fire Fighters Local 1348, Teamsters Local 135, the YMCA and a 41 year member of the Muncie Elks.
He loved playing golf with friends, family and went on several golf trips over the years. A life-long loyal Democrat, he will be remembered for his love and pride of family, speaking his mind, sense of humor, ease in talking to strangers, recalling memories, countless good times with friends and trading barbs. When reflecting about anything associated with the city of Muncie Jerry would often say, "That's life in River City".
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Douglas and Ola (Collins) Douglas; four sisters, Elizabeth Cox, Laura Ellis, Marian Wade, Joanna Whitcomb, and one brother in infancy, Joseph Douglas.
Surviving are one daughter, Darcy Douglas of Flowery Branch, GA; two sons, Kevin Douglas (Jennifer) of Sylvania, OH and Kirk Douglas of Flowery Branch, GA.
*A most special thank you to Darcy for the loving care and home with which she blessed Dad during the waning years of his life.
Family and friends may call Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Elm Ridge Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 W. Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Hospital, 3091 E 98th St, #240, Indianapolis, Indiana 46280
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.