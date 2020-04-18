Services
Portland - James Gibson age 82, of Portland passed away Friday evening April 17, 2020 in IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born in Portland January 10, 1938 the son of Marion and Clara (Rines) Gibson. He was married October 24, 1998 to Maragrette Bechtol and she passed away on January 6, 2013. He was retired after 35 years with Teledyne Portland Forge, served in the National Guard and was a member of Portland Moose Lodge, American Legion and VFW.

Surviving are two sons Tony Gibson of Liberty, MO and Rodney Gibson of St. Joseph, MO, three daughters Sherry Eaton (husband Terri) of Muncie, Anita Evans of Ft. Recovery, OH and Jama Bumbalough (husband Larry Jr.) of Portland, two step sons David Robbins of Portland and Steve Robbins of Ridgeville, Eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren

Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Little Salamonia Cemetery in Portland. Memorials can be made to the Kidney Foundation or Jay County Heart Fund. Baird-Freeman Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Star Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
