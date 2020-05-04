|
James Gordon "Jim" Brady Jr.
James Gordon "Jim" Brady Jr., 72, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness. Jim was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday, January 23, 1948, the son of James Gordon Brady and Reva Gae (Petry) Brady.
After graduating high school, Jim joined the Marines in the early 1970s, and was honorably discharged in 1973. He then worked for Anchor Hocking as an electrician until he retired. He enjoyed raising his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim loved racing, football, boating, and fishing. He also loved to play his guitar. Jim and "Twig" enjoyed playing Phase 10 every morning over coffee. Jim met his great-granddaughter, Jazlyn, for the first time only two days before he passed away. He was loved so much, and will be sadly missed.
Survivors include his fiancé, Zelopha Surgener aka "Twig"'; son, James B. Brady (wife, Anna); daughter, Jamie Stump (fiancé, Chris); step-sons, Jake Halstead and Chris Pinnick; step-daughters, Angela Halstead, Brooksann Carson, and Lillian Pinnick; grandchildren, Dustin Grubbs, Shelby Stump, and Evan Brady; step-grandchildren, Holden Pinnick, Aryanna Pinnick, Calvin Pinnick; great-grandchildren, Adrian Grubbs, Easton Grubbs, Camdyn Conatser, and Jazlyn Conatser; step great-grandchild, Liam Pinnick.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dale and Allen Brady.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at I.U. Health Hospice and the Cancer Center at Ball Memorial Hospital for the great care that they gave Jim during his time there.
Per Jim's wishes, cremation will take place. Inurnment with military honors will take place at a later date. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020