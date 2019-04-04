James H. Bainter



Muncie - James H. Bainter, 85, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Westminster Village in Muncie.



James was born February 14, 1934 in Henry County, the son of Howard and Helen (Harty) Bainter. He graduated from Center High School in Selma, Indiana, and enlisted in the United States Army in 1956.



Mr. Bainter worked as a Utility Manager for General Motors for 42 years.



James was a member of the Moose Lodge #33, F.O.E. Aerie #231, and the Airplane Pilots Organization of America.



He is survived by two children, Kevin Bainter (wife, Lynn Bainter), Kansas City, MO, and Kelly Bainter, Golden, CO; grandchildren, Kyle and Kimberly Bainter; one sister, Brenda Anderson; two brothers, William Bainter and David Bainter; and his girlfriend of the last 18 years, Clara Skeens, who has been a Godsend to the family; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Bainter was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Jerry Bainter.



Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor John Tyner officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 2:00 pm until service time at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



Published in The Star Press on Apr. 4, 2019