James H. Bullock
Dunkirk - James H. Bullock, 86, passed away on October 8, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 28, 1934 in Dunkirk, Indiana, where he lived his entire life, except while serving in the military at Fort Rucker, Alabama, from May 1956 through May 1958. Jim graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1952. Following graduation, he stayed in the family construction business created by his grandfather and father. Jim was a well-respected and highly sought after contractor in the area, as he was well known for his excellent carpentry skills. He remodeled and built many homes, including two homes for his own family. Anyone who knew Jim, knew his family was the center of his life. The love for his family was not always expressed verbally, but was shown by his actions. Jim was not only a Husband, Father, Grampa or Great-Grampa, but he was a friend to each family member. His home was always open day or night to his loved ones. Over the years, he and his family took many vacations including several trips to Florida, traveling to Texas, the Smoky Mountains, Niagara Falls and several states in between. Jim's hobbies included woodworking, tinkering in the barn, telling stories, car rides, and sitting on his breezeway. He also loved giving candy to the Grandkids. Jim was large in stature with a huge heart to match. Make no mistake, he would correct you if he felt he needed to but it was based out of love. Jim will be greatly missed by his family, friends and by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed by his wife Peggy J. Bales, 3 daughters; Pam J. Mooneyhan (husband Wiley), Gina Ward (husband John), Belinda Bales, 4 grandchildren; Zachary (Laura) Bedwell, Sara (Matt) Hough, Kami (Marc) Fulkerson, Nathan (friend Katy) Hicks, Kaley and Shelby Bales, 9 great grandchildren; Katelynn, Gordon, Harvey, and Everett Bedwell, Keegan, Harlow, Beckham, and Maguire Hough, Maebri, and Elliet Fulkerson, and Gavin Bales, his in-laws Jerry and Mary McConnell, many nieces, nephews and special friends; Bill Donathan, John Peterson, Nettie McKee, Jon McConnell, Gerry Allen, Rod Hardwick, Brian Addington, Ronnie and Sybil Holloway, and Amy Steed. He was preceded in death by his parents Myra L. (McConnell) and Robert H. Bullock, 1 brother J. Robert Bullock, and 5 sisters; Harriett Kress, Kathryn Boyle, Mary Evans, Lucy Kesler, and Jane VonFange.. Services will be held at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Randy Davis, Pastor Larry Eads and grandson Zachary Bedwell officiating. Friends are invited to call prior to services Friday from 11-2. Burial will be held in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Heart Association
, Jay County Cancer Society
, or A Better Life Brianna's Hope Inc. Please be assured that for your health and safety, all CDC, government, and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, and hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning, and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.