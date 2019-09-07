Services
Southside Church of the Nazarene
3500 W. Fuson Rd.
Muncie, IN 47302
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
South Side Church of the Nazarene,
3500 W Fuson Road,
Muncie, IN
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
South Side Church of the Nazarene
3500 W Fuson Road
Muncie, IN
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
South Side Church of the Nazarene
3500 W Fuson Road
Muncie, IN
James Howard Dalton


1933 - 2019
James Howard Dalton Obituary
James Howard Dalton

Muncie - James Howard Dalton passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born February 15, 1933 in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Luther and Ocie (Craig) Dalton.

Howard was a devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was an active member at South Side Church of the Nazarene for nearly 65 years. Howard was a Korean War Army Veteran who retired from Delco Remy in Anderson, Indiana in 1999. He enjoyed spending time in Albany, Kentucky at Dale Hollow Lake with family. Howard was a man of few words but of great actions, who was also known as a gentle giant.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Dixie (Brown) Dalton; daughter Jennifer Kurtz (husband Kent); son-in-law David Dixon; grandchildren Brittany LiCalzi (husband Thomas); Laken Pottorff (husband Greg); Dalton Kurtz; Kelsey Campbell (husband Kirby); great-grandchildren Hudson, Kinley, and Anderson LiCalzi, and Palmer Pottorff; sister Geneva Smith (husband Billy) and brother Eddie Dalton (wife Faye) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Dixon; his parents Luther and Ocie (Craig) Dalton; brother Andrew Dalton; and nephew Mark Dalton.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00 -6:00 p.m. at South Side Church of the Nazarene, 3500 W Fuson Road, Muncie, Indiana 47302.

Services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation an hour prior to the service at South Side Church of the Nazarene.

Burial and graveside services will take place at Tomlinson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Serve Muncie Projects through South Side Church of the Nazarene, 3500 W Fuson Road, Muncie, Indiana 47302.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 7, 2019
