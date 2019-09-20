|
James L. Briggs
Muncie - James L. Briggs, 86, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born April 29, 1933 in Murphysboro, IL to the late Harold Briggs and Mary Lou Keiser. He graduated from Murphysboro High School in 1951. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served for 4 years. He retired from Bell South in Dayton Beach, Florida after 30 years. He enjoyed golfing, but was especially fond of his family and loved spending time with them.
James is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Briggs; Son, James Briggs II; Adopted daughter, Amber (Scott) Grasso; Sister, Marylyn (Tom) Pittman; Brother, Murl L. (Marlene) Keiser; Grandchildren, Aaron (Alicia) Briggs and Ryan (Emily) Briggs; Great-Grandchildren, Aubrey Briggs and McKenzie Briggs; Step-Grandchildren, Lilah Allen and Mason Allen; Adopted grandchildren, Michael (Ana) Grasso, Anna Grasso and Matthew Grasso; Several nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a private graveside service with military honors held for James, Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jones Cemetery. Pastor Stiles will be officiating.
Memorial donations can be made in James' honor to at Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777 New York, New York 10163-4777, by phone at 1-800-708-7644 or online at www.michaeljfox.org/donate
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019