|
|
James L. Daniels
Muncie - James L. Daniels, 71, departed this life on October 28th, 2019. He was born on November 17th, 1947 in Sandusky, Ohio. He was the son of Howard and Marie Daniels.
James graduated from Sandusky High School. Immediately following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway Company after worker there 17 years.
James loved his family with all of his heart. He would enjoy helping friends and family with various projects. He was very skilled using his hands. He would love relaxing at home while watching a good television show.
James leaves to cherish his wife of 32 years Monita Daniels, Muncie, IN., a daughter Chrystal Clemens, Muncie, IN., two sons JaMar Daniels, Los Angeles, CA., and Justin Daniels (Katie) of Muncie, IN. Three grandchildren, James Long Jr., William Clemens, and Lapre'e Daniels, all of Muncie, IN. Four Sisters, three brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Marie Daniels, his brother Howard Daniels, and his son James "Boo" Daniels.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Greater Mt. Calvary C.OG.I.C., Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at 4:00pm. Family and friends are welcome to join. Elder Charles Venable, officiating.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Community Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019