James Lee Peterson
1934 - 2020
James Lee Peterson

Muncie - James Lee Peterson, 86, of Muncie, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1934 in North Judson, Indiana to the late David and Mary (Ols) Peterson.

James retired in 1996 from Carpet Land. He was the first Owner from 1970 to 1974 and the General Manager from 1986 until retirement. After he retired, James lived in Holiday, Florida for 20 years. He served in the United States Air Force as an Airman 1st Class. He attended Yorktown church of the Nazarene and had been a member of the Moose Lodge in Holiday Florida.

James is survived by his son, Mark Peterson (Ruth) of Muncie; daughter, Kate Peterson of Indianapolis; sister, Gloria Scholl of Munster; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Joan (Carothers) Peterson and his second wife, Andria Sue (Davidson) Peterson.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
