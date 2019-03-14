Services
Sisco Funeral Home, Inc. - Pea Ridge
1312 N Curtis Ave.
Pea Ridge, AR 72751
(479) 451-1126
James Sorrell
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westside Baptist Church
Pea Ridge, IN
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Pea Ridge Cemetery
Pea Ridge - James Leon Sorrell, 83, of Pea Ridge died Tuesday, March 12 at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

He was born December 30, 1935 at Elmstore, Arkansas to Audie Lee Sorrell and Tola Anna Chester Sorrell. He moved to Pea Ridge from Indiana in July 1980 to make his home. He enjoyed cattle and goat sales and being outdoors. He attended the Church of God and is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jo Ann Sorrell, two granddaughters, Angela Denise Sorrell and Jennifer Sorrell, two sisters, Eva Lou Gains and Rebecca Shaffer, three brothers Audie Sorrell Jr. , Benny Lee Sorrell, and Sammy Sorrell.

Survivors are five sons, Darrell Sorrell (Donna) of Modoc, Indiana, Randy Sorrell (Tammy) and Ben Sorrell (Jeanie) of Galena, Missouri, Kern Sorrell (Sherri) of Neosho, Missouri, Rusty Sorrell (Melody) of Pea Ridge; two daughters Donna Whitted (Erbie) of Pea Ridge and Julia Ferguson (Steven) of Garfield; two brothers Tommy Sorrell of Guthrie, Oklahoma and Paul Sorrell of Republic, Missouri; twenty-six grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

Graveside service is set for 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 15 at Pea Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge. Visitation is set for 6-8 P.M. Thursday, March 14 at Westside Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

Published in The Star Press on Mar. 14, 2019
