James Loy Estes
Muncie - James Loy Estes, 87, of Muncie, died November 21, 2020, at his daughter's home in Indianapolis. He was born Tuesday, February 28, 1933, in Harrison, Arkansas, to Owen Estes and Nina (Coffman) Beach. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1951. James joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska from 1951-1953. After he was discharged, he worked for Delco Battery from 1953 until he retired in 1997.
James was an avid bowler. He participated in two or three leagues a week in his younger years. James loved breakfast foods, especially blueberry pancakes and eating them at Cracker Barrel with his retiree friends. James had a "need for speed" and loved driving his red truck, obtaining his last speeding ticket at age 86. James tinkered with cars and loved dogs, including his last companion, Eli, whom he got from A.R.F. He was a member of the NRA and was a gun enthusiast. James was also a member of the 50 Below Club.
James is survived by his daughters, Annette Weiner, Linda Armstrong (husband, David), Melissa Estes (husband, Mark Hermsdorfer), and son, Jeff Estes (wife, Brandee); sister, Phebie Johnston of Boise, Idaho; brother, Herb Estes (wife, Joyce) of Harrison, Arkansas; grandchildren, Abigail Johnson (husband, Sean), Chief Petty Officer Cody Estes (wife, Jessica), Corynn Estes, and Dylan Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Connor Johnson, Callie Johnson, and Zoie Estes.
James is preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Faye Allerton, Ruth Matson.
Per James' wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Muncie VFW, American Cancer Society
, or Muncie Mission. Cremation will take place. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
