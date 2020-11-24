1/1
James Loy Estes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Loy Estes

Muncie - James Loy Estes, 87, of Muncie, died November 21, 2020, at his daughter's home in Indianapolis. He was born Tuesday, February 28, 1933, in Harrison, Arkansas, to Owen Estes and Nina (Coffman) Beach. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1951. James joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska from 1951-1953. After he was discharged, he worked for Delco Battery from 1953 until he retired in 1997.

James was an avid bowler. He participated in two or three leagues a week in his younger years. James loved breakfast foods, especially blueberry pancakes and eating them at Cracker Barrel with his retiree friends. James had a "need for speed" and loved driving his red truck, obtaining his last speeding ticket at age 86. James tinkered with cars and loved dogs, including his last companion, Eli, whom he got from A.R.F. He was a member of the NRA and was a gun enthusiast. James was also a member of the 50 Below Club.

James is survived by his daughters, Annette Weiner, Linda Armstrong (husband, David), Melissa Estes (husband, Mark Hermsdorfer), and son, Jeff Estes (wife, Brandee); sister, Phebie Johnston of Boise, Idaho; brother, Herb Estes (wife, Joyce) of Harrison, Arkansas; grandchildren, Abigail Johnson (husband, Sean), Chief Petty Officer Cody Estes (wife, Jessica), Corynn Estes, and Dylan Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Connor Johnson, Callie Johnson, and Zoie Estes.

James is preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Faye Allerton, Ruth Matson.

Per James' wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Muncie VFW, American Cancer Society, or Muncie Mission. Cremation will take place. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved