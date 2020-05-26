Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Big Jim" Lutton


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Big Jim" Lutton Obituary
James "Big Jim" Lutton

Muncie - James E. "Big Jim" Lutton, 79, passed away Thursday May 14, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on February 17, 1941 in Muncie the son of William and Gladys (Cambell) Lutton.

James attended Muncie area schools and later enlisted in the U.S. Army where he honorably served with Co. D, 9th Bn 2d Bde of the 1st US Army Armored division. Mr. Lutton had worked as a street sweeper for the City of Muncie Street Dept. for over 20 years prior to his disability which forced his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed following NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt. Mostly, Jim like socializing with people especially while sitting on his front porch.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and the several area children in need whom he helped in their formative years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and several siblings, 6 brothers, Vernon, George, Ray, Donny "Boozie", Bob and Bill; 3 sisters, Alice Hildreth, Sue Smith and an infant, Betty.

Cremation is taking place. With a private family graveside service to be held at Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor James Ballenger officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware Co. Honor Guard. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -