James "Big Jim" Lutton
Muncie - James E. "Big Jim" Lutton, 79, passed away Thursday May 14, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on February 17, 1941 in Muncie the son of William and Gladys (Cambell) Lutton.
James attended Muncie area schools and later enlisted in the U.S. Army where he honorably served with Co. D, 9th Bn 2d Bde of the 1st US Army Armored division. Mr. Lutton had worked as a street sweeper for the City of Muncie Street Dept. for over 20 years prior to his disability which forced his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed following NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt. Mostly, Jim like socializing with people especially while sitting on his front porch.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews and the several area children in need whom he helped in their formative years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and several siblings, 6 brothers, Vernon, George, Ray, Donny "Boozie", Bob and Bill; 3 sisters, Alice Hildreth, Sue Smith and an infant, Betty.
Cremation is taking place. With a private family graveside service to be held at Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor James Ballenger officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware Co. Honor Guard. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020